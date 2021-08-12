LifeStance Health Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,342% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

LFST stock traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 348,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $55,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $4,513,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $2,699,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

