Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,197. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

