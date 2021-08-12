LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.71.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

