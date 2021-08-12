LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LIFULL in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LIFULL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NXCLF remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.93 million, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. LIFULL has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

