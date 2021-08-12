Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 2.76% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $60,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $343,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

