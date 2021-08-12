Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $7.25 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $156,123.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 110.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00369129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

