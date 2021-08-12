Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 73,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,261,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

