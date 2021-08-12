LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $18.91 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $62,015.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,049,782,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,325,356 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

