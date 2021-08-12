Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Linamar has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.89.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.