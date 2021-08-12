Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.72. 1,684,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

