Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. NMI accounts for about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of NMI worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NMI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,591. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

