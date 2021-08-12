Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR traded down $40.73 on Thursday, hitting $5,265.02. 10,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,952.92. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

