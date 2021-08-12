Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 452,316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 2,400,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,075. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

