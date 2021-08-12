Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 787,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,344. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

