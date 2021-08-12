Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,469. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

