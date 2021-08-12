Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.27. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.