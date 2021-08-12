Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for about 2.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.04. 1,492,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.