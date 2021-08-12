Lincoln Capital Corp Has $8.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 1,837,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75.

