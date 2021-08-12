Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

