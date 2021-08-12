Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.61% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. 9,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.02.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.