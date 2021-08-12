Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 8,684 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,799 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.64.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.