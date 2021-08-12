Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 92.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $746.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

