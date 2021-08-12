Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $307.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,145. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

