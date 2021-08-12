Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Cut by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,145. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

