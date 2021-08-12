Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $184.09 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $184.09 million and $59.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,981,939,567 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

