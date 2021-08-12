LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $76,681.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

