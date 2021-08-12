Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

