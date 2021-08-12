LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits One Day Volume of $25,571.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $25,571.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

