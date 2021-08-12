Liquity One Day Trading Volume Tops $777,982.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Liquity has a total market cap of $55.78 million and approximately $777,982.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00014697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00154920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.15 or 0.99761376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.00876644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,469,174 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

