Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $2.60 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $716.38 million and $2.60 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.