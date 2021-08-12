Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Reaches $513.62 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00008964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $513.62 million and approximately $75.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00041079 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00023457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002346 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,744,746 coins and its circulating supply is 128,826,418 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

