Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $165.84 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $165.84 or 0.00373443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and $2.50 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

