Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Tops $132,752.05

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $132,752.05 and $281.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,126.90 or 0.99803355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

