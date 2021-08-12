Litentry (LIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.41 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Litentry has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00009937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $116.27 million and approximately $50.41 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,518,951 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

