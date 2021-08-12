Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 93,923 shares.The stock last traded at $271.56 and had previously closed at $271.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $11,798,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.