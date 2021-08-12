LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of LivaNova worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

