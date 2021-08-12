Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 1,429 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $129.30. 1,003,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

