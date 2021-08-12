Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 21,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 824,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,445. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.