Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $242,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $499.05. The stock had a trading volume of 512,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

