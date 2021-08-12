Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.25% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,768,000.

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

