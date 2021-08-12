Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 5,577,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

