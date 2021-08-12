Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 3,404 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.32% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DRSK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,234. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68.

