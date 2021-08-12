Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 500,282 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80.

