Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

IJH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.24. 708,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

