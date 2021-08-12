Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

