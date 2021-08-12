Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 7,988,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

