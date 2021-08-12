Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

