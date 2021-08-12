Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.07 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,190,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $152.27. 38,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

