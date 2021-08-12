Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 388.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,741. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

