Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $6.33 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 176,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

